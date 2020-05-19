The Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has been honoured with the prestigious Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria, ICAN’s 2020 Merit Award.

The award was presented to him by ICAN President, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuadigbo, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, virtually through an ICAN Webinar.

The award presentation through electronic video conferencing system, the first of its kind in the history of ICAN, featured nine awardees and lasted one hour and thirty minutes.

Okwuadigbo, while justifying the conferment of the Award on Magu, said that the EFCC’s Chairman is an icon ‘’who has been religiously leading the crusade against corruption through the EFCC.”

He further said that Magu is a “worthy ambassador’’ whose award was approved after painstaking scrutiny of his contributions to the Accounting profession and the country as a whole.

Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, Otunba Olutola Senbore, described Magu as a steadfast and disciplined head of Nigeria’s foremost anti-corruption agency. “He deserves the award more than anyone else,’’ he said.