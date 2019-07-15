Steve Agbota

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has inaugurated Mrs. Oluwakemi Omolabake Oderinde as the 6th Chairman Amuwo and District Society of the Institute.

Addressing newsmen at the investiture of the chairman and inuaguration of the new executive committee in Lagos at the weekend, the 55th President of the Institute, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuadigbo, who was represented by Honorary Treasurer, Chief Oye Akinsulire, urged the new district chairman and other excos to lead the District Society from where they are taking over to higher level. He said the Institute would maintain its standard to ensure that the Amuwo District and Society achieve its targets.

Meanwhile, Mrs Oderinde, in her acceptance speech, pledged to uphold the constitution of ICAN District Societies. She said Catch Them Young Programme will be strengthened so that the society can reach out to the young ones in the society with the aim of guiding them towards actualising their dreams of becoming chartered accountants.

She stated: “The district started the ‘Catch Them Young Programme during the tenure of the 4th Chairman, Mr. Chidi Otumba. Then, the programme was held in some schools. The one held last year was for students in Isolo and Okota with support of Lagos State Local Education District (LED) VI. This Chairmanship year, the programme will be held for students in Amuwo Odofin Local Government in the LED V. We will solicit for the support of the local government and the LED.”

Speaking on what her tenure tends to achieve, She said she would like the land acquisition for the district to be achieved during her tenure.