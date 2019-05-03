The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has lauded the pioneering roles being played by the pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Group in shaping Nigeria’s economy for the good of citizens and the benefit of other African countries.

The Institute praised the management of the Company for the giant strides it has been undertaking in manufacturing business to make the country self-sufficient in a number of commodities that would have otherwise made it spend huge foreign exchange importing.

President of the Institute, Razak Jayeola, made these remarks when he led the executive members of the body to the Lagos global head office of Dangote Group on a courtesy visit.

He said the Company has become the pride of Africa in its trail blazing efforts in manufacturing businesses like Cement and Sugar which had hitherto caused the country huge foreign exchange to import and for which it is now self-sufficient and a net exporter.

Jayeola also alluded to 650,000 bpd refinery currently under construction which will also save Nigeria foreign exchange presently being spent on importation of petroleum products.