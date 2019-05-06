The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has commended the Dangote Group’s pioneering roles in shaping the economy of Nigeria for the wellbeing of Nigerians and the benefit of other African countries.

The institute praised the management of the company for the giant strides it has been makng in manufacturing to make the country self-sufficient in a number of commodities that would have otherwise made the nation spend huge foreign exchange on imports.

President of the institute, Razak Jayeola, made the remarks when he led the executive members of the body to the Lagos global head office of the company on a courtesy visit.

He said Dangote has become a pride of Africa in its trail-blazing efforts in manufacturing cement and sugar, which had hitherto cost the country huge foreign exchange to import for which the nation is now self-sufficient and even now exporting.

Jayeola also alluded to the 650,000bpd petroleum refinery currently under construction, which would also save Nigeria foreign exchange presently being spent on importation of petroleum products.

ICAN particularly praised the ingenuity of the management, led by Mr. Olakunle Alake, saying, “It shows from all indications that he has skills laced with strategy with which he has been steering the company to profitability.

“Dangote Group is a pride of Africa, its contributions to job creation are unquantifiable. Nigeria has achieved self-sufficiency in cement and sugar through the efforts of the company. Nigerians can’t thank you enough”, the ICAN boss said.

He also explained some of the challenges faced by the institute and efforts being made by his leadership to turn things around. He disclosed that the institute has commenced stakeholders’ fora to address the challenges.

Jayeola explained that his leadership is looking towards application of information technology for accounting purposes and that an Accounting Technology Conference has been scheduled as a start up towards the use of technology in Accounting.

In his response, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake who was also with some management members as well as some staff who are ICAN members, showered accolades on the ICAN leadership for its foresight and orderly manner it organizes Institute.