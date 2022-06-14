By Henry Uche

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has lent its voice among some others calling on political parties and their candidates to pick women as running mates for the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking at the investiture of the 9th Chairman of the Institute (Amuwo & District Society), Veronica Nkechi Odi, the first National Vice President of Society of Women Accountants in Nigeria (SWAN), Hilda Ofure Ozoh, who represented the 58th President of ICAN, Mallam Tuani Tijjani Isa, said women remain indispensable in all facets of life.

Ozoh, who is also the Tax Commissioner at Tax Appeal Tribunal, charged the new chairman to be focused and tolerant to achieve her goals. “Women are known to be silent achievers. It would be laudable if political parties and their candidates pick women as running mates because you can achieve a lot with us” She said.

Also speaking, the immediate past Chairman of the District, Emmanuel Oludare Olawuyi, encouraged Mrs. Veronica to deploy her wealth of knowledge to explore opportunities in the environment. “She must use her knowledge, maintain relationships with Patrons and pursue capacity building vigorously,” he stressed.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Anselm Madubuko, who doubles as the General Overseer of Reviving Assembly Church International affirmed that accounting remains pivotal to economic growth, development and sustenance, hence the need to ensure ethical standards and technical competence of its members.

Madubuko said that Nigeria needs to transit from analogy to digital and from Whistleblowing to Data analytic in solving global financial crimes as technology is driving every human endeavor.

“We must enthrone ethical standards and technical competence of its members in line with global best practices in the overall interest of the country. Forensic investigation is paramount in tracking crimes of high magnitude, considering the level of sophistication of fraudsters and their global syndicates,” he added.

In her reaction, the newly inaugurated chairman of the District, said she would uphold the accounting practices and the integrity of the institute and ensure that her one year tenure leaves legacies worth reminiscing.

“We shall encourage upcoming accountants to be chartered, especially those in school. We shall take the profession higher. We shall achieve our goals with diligence, dedication and resilience. We shall work with past doyens to achieve our set objectives.

“I encourage women to prepare themselves in every sphere of life, especially in leadership. I hope to see women emerging even as Presidents of Nigeria one day,” she said.

