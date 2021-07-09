The 57th President of Institute of Chartered Accountant in Nigeria (ICAN), Comfort Eyitayo, has commended the Chairman of the Senate Committee of Finance, Solomon Adeola, as a good ambassador of the accountancy profession in the parliament and government of Nigeria at the highest level.

The newly sworn in president of the foremost accountancy body in Nigeria gave the commendation when she paid a courtesy visit to the chairman and members of the Senate Committee as part of her familiarisation with relevant persons and bodies with contributions to make for the growth of the profession and the nation.

“Since my investiture as the president, I have been going around to seek collaboration with persons and institutions with role to play in the growth of the profession. We are proud not only to have one of our members in the highest law-making body in the land, but one that is performing and contributing creditably in the area of finance and economy of Nigeria,” she said.

Eyitayo acknowledged the senator and his committee are playing significant roles in repositioning the finances of the country in such areas as the passage of Finance Acts and the ongoing oversight over remittances of internally generated revenue by ministries, departments and agencies, adding that the chairman has always defended the interest of ICAN and accounting profession in Nigeria.

Adeola, a Fellow of the ICAN, called for more synergy between the ICAN and the parliament on legislations relating to finance of the nation, stressing that their inputs are needed in such areas as the preparation of the yearly Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Policy Paper(MTEF/FSP) preparatory to passage of annual national budget.

