The Lagos District Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has commenced a partnership arrangement with the social service foundation set up by the new Oniru of Iruland in Lagos State on basic accounting training of young entrepreneurs within Iruland. The two-week training, commencing last week within Iru community and expected to end in the week ahead, was a pioneering effort of ICAN in collaboration with the HRM Abisogun 11 Foundation (HA11F) on peace and thought leadership.

The training, described as business bootcamp for entrepreneurs in Iruland by the organisers, was intended to boost the capacity of beneficiaries and help them better manage their business finances. Attended by about 50 participants from various professional and business backgrounds with business enterprises mostly within Iru community, the participants were taught on basic accounting principles and techniques to help them manage their transactions, keep records and ensure growth.

The business bootcamp, involving free training by professional accountants, was described as a form of contribution to the community’s development. At the opening ceremony, the Oniru of Iruland, His Royal Majesty Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, disclosed that the idea fits in well with his “passion to make positive impact, build capacity, assist people to be fulfilled and self-reliant, create wealth and prosperity as well as give back to the community.