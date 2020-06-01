The Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) will tomorrow inaugurate Dame Onome Adewuyi, as President of the Institute along with other executive committee members.

The Governing Council said the 56th investiture of the President would take place in Lagos on June 2, 2020 by 11am. Dame Onome Adewuyi graduated with a second class honours (Upper Division) in Accounting from the University of Benin in 1982 and M.Sc degree in Banking & Finance from the University of Lagos in 1993. She is an alumnus of the Havard Business School, Boston Massachusetts USA; the Wharton Business School of Pennsylvania, USA and the Kellogg Business School, Chicago USA.

She is also an alumnus of the International Banking Summer School, USA and the Lagos Business School.

She began her career with Texaco Nigeria Plc. as the Treasury and Investment Accountant. She later joined the Nigerian Intercontinental Merchant Bank Limited where she started her banking career.