THE International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has appointed Charles Irikefe Erhueh, a safety investigator with Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria, as the new Commissioner/CEO of the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA).

BAGAIA is coordinated by ICAO to assist member states, comprising seven West African states namely Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, Cape Verde and Sierra Leone, in the conduct of independent investigation of aircraft accidents and serious incidents in line with international standards.It has its headquarters in Cape Verde.

“We are pleased to release Charles Irikefe Erhueh, one of our well trained safety investigators to serve at BAGAIA. We are happy that he was picked out of several people that applied for the job, “ said Akin Olateru, Commissioner/CEO of AIB.

“The setting up of BAGAIA is a plus for aviation safety in West African, and Nigeria has been playing a frontline role to see to its smooth take off. We shall do everything within our powers to support this body with a view to ensuring that it discharges its responsibility effectively,” Olateru added.