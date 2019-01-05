Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent is reportedly requesting €9m per season for the Inter striker to sign a new contract.

The Argentine is Nerazzurri captain, but there’s a €110m release clause in his current contract which is valid for the first two weeks of July.

The club wants to remove that, but so far there has been no breakthrough on an improved deal.

According to today’s Corriere della Sera, agent Wanda Icardi is asking Inter for €9m per season, and for the release clause to be raised but not removed.

That would see Icardi double his current salary, and become one the best paid players in Serie A.