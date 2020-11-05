Romanus Okoye

Human rights activist Femi Falana has said the International Criminal Court (ICC) has to wait a while before intervening in the alleged killings and rights abuse of #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

According to Falana, the only grounds the ICC could intervene is if the respective governments, state and federal, fail to act.

He said, “In the instant case the ICC will wait a while and confirm whether the government is prepared to bring perpetrators of unlawful killings in the #EndSARS protests to book.

“Pursuant to the Rome Statute the International Criminal Court is empowered to prosecute crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crime of aggression if a member state is unable or unwilling to bring culprits to justice.”