Nigeria’s legal Goliath and International Criminal Court (ICC) president, Justice Chile Eboe-Osuji, might jet into the country any moment from now to be part of his alma mater’s inaugural reunion scheduled to hold on December 30, 2019.

Our correspondent gathered that Eboe-Osuji’s mates at Aquinas Secondary School, Osuh, Mbano in Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State will be staging a reunion of their members the very first time in the school’s 57-year-old history.

A release issued by the event’s Local Organising Committee Chairman, Dr Don Ogbonna and Publicity Secretary and former Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) ace, Felix Iwuagwu, noted that Justice Eboe-Osuji is among many accomplished old students expected to grace the event, adding that the members were looking forward to the meeting with bated breath.

The statement noted that several important persons in government, the private sector – including religious and traditional leaders had been contacted to grace the event taking place in the school’s compound along Anara-Okigwe-Enugu highway.

The statement added that the old students’ meeting is a positive step towards rebuilding the school and returning it to the path of glory.

“For the first time in their history, the old students of the quintessential Aquinas Secondary School, Osuh in Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, will be having a reunion of all their members.

“The epoch-making event which is slated to hold on December 30, 2019, at the school’s compound, will see old students of the school reuniting with one another for the first time in the college’s 57-year history.

“The old students – among them are accomplished men and women including the current President of the International Criminal Court in Hague, Justice Chile Eboe-Osuji – are expected to grace the august occasion.

“The reunion is offering a greater opportunity to the old students to make good their intentions, having shown greater zeal and readiness to contribute towards rebuilding the school from ground zero after many years of neglect and decay. Everyone is in one accord that the forthcoming event will offer the much-needed impetus to hit the ground running, with all eyes set on returning the institution to the path of glory.

“Ahead of the December 30 meeting, contact is being made with high net worth personalities in the state and around the country including His Lordship, Most Rev Dr Solomon Amatu, the Catholic Bishop of Okigwe Diocese (the current proprietor of the school) among other dignitaries to bless the gathering with their august presence.

“In particular, the old students have concluded plans to pull in, their amiable mentor and one time principal of the school, Rev Fr Dr S.I Okeke, (in his 80s) under whose command Aquinas Secondary School, Osuh aka Aquisco, soared to greater heights, recording 100 per cent year-in-year-out in school certificate examinations and hitting the zenith of academic excellence with the winning of the famous Imo (Imo and Abia) State school quiz challenge in 1979 with Justice Eboe-Osuji as a member of the winning team. Such is the pedigree of the institution founded in 1962 by the late Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev Dr AG Nwedo. The late cleric and founder of the school, will be especially remembered for his untiring effort at growing the school.

“Divine providence is bringing together the old students of the school after discovering the spirit of oneness, which has opened new vistas to the enormity of social capital, they had long neglected to appropriate over the past decades.

“Meanwhile, the old students spread across the country and all the continents of the world, have expressed burning desire and enthusiasm at attending the great occasion.

“Members have already massively identified with coordinators appointed for various zones for administrative convenience. The zones are South East, (Owerri), South-South, Port Harcourt) South West (Lagos) and Northern zone (Abuja). Elsewhere, members in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania and African zones have shown greater solidarity.”