Laurent Gbagbo had been charged with crimes against humanityImage caption: Laurent Gbagbo had been charged with crimes against humanity

The prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, says she will appeal against the acquittal of Ivory Coast ex-President Laurent Gbagbo on charges of crimes against humanity.

He was conditionally released earlier this year, after seven years in detention.

Gbagbo is currently in Belgium and could have returned to Ivory Coast had the prosecutor decided against appealing. Ms Bensouda blamed what she called legal and procedural errors in the original court process, which led to the acquittal of Mr Gbagbo – the first head of state to stand trial in The Hague.