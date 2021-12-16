By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Indian government through its Chamber of Commerce has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) to boost trade and industry, even as China and Turkey are currently in Nigeria to invest and explore the leather & textiles, food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, electronics, beauty & cosmetics and homes sectors, with about 40 manufacturers, suppliers and distributors.

Speaking at the inauguration of the hybrid retail sourcing fair West Africa exhibition, the India Regional Director, of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Debmalya Banerjee, said the MoU was apt for both countries to share knowledge and do business together, saying, India had already invested over $19bn in Nigeria and would do more going forward if the government do its bid to facilitate businesses.

According to him, over 100 companies are already operational in Nigeria and more than 22 are ready to explore the aforementioned sectors, but the government must keep its words even as they sign the MoU.

‘We invested in billions of dollars in Nigeria and we are willing to do more. This MoU would create more Jobs and expand frontiers as well open more opportunities, we expect the government at federal and state level to strive in doing the needful for businesses to thrive,’ he affirmed.

Declaring the exhibition open, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Assistant Director (Public Affairs) Sanusi Abdulateef Olajide, charged participants to trade and invest in the new world created by the pandemic and not for the pre-pandemic version of the world.

This vaster of Investments according to him includes exploring ways of ramping up the use of new and emerging technologies to improve the trade and business environment and to maximize the benefits of global trade.

He urged them to explore each country’s cultures as they showcase goods, services, marketing and distribution potential; highlighting important opportunities.

On her part, the Managing Director, Leoht African, Bunmi Aliyu, said the goal of the Source Textile & Apparel and Retail Sourcing Fair West Africa Exhibitions was to build an annual and sustainable international sourcing platform for organizations to trade and secure orders from corporate buyers and resellers.

Aliyu implored the government and participants to tap from the foreign countries technical know-how without hesitation, and tackle anything that poses threat to investors. “This exhibition is a way forward, we are optimistic about its returns. The collaboration is much needed at this time,”

‘As researched by the Global Retail Development Index, Nigeria is the leading retail market in Africa with $295bn of retail sales recorded in 2020. We focus solely on showcasing the best textile, home and gift products and brands to local buyers. The concentration of professional visitors from this targeted sector ensures that everyone you meet at the exhibition will be a useful connection,’ she stressed.

She added that exhibitors comprised 116 suppliers and manufacturers; 22 companies from India, 16 companies from Turkey, 66 companies from China, and 10 of the best of Made in Nigeria.

