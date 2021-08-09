By Akanimo Kufre

Twenty senior female cricket players have been selected to begin camping on 7th August 2021 in preparation for International Cricket Council, (ICC) Women’s World Cup, and Africa qualifiers at Edo State Cricket High-Performance facility within Edo Boys High School, Adolor, Benin City.

Teenage centurion player (played 100 runs), Piety Lucky, and 99 runs player, Salome Sunday is among the 20 girls invited by the Nigeria Cricket Federation. Most of the invitees took part in the Rwanda genocide commemorative Kwibuka T20 tournament in June 2021. Nigeria senior female cricket team finished 4th in the 5-nation tournament without Piety featuring. The senior female team was adjudged to be good at batting despite winning only one game against Botswana.

