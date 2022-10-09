The Team Nigeria U19 men’s cricket team was brought down to earth on Saturday in the final of the ICC U19 Division 2 World Cup qualifier, BSNSports.com.ng report.

Team Nigeria proved all the bookmakers wrong by getting all the way to the final without dropping a single game.

They opened their campaign with a win over the highly-rated Team Rwanda before defeating Botswana and Sierra Leone.

They won the semi-final against Team Malawi on Friday but Team Kenya who has also won all its games proved too much for the Nigeria side in the final.

They edged the game 90-10 and 79-10 equaling 11 runs to emerge the champions of the competition.

Kenya, Nigeria and Malawi have qualified for the Division One of the World Cup qualifiers.