From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has expressed a glimpse of hope,assuring its members and the rest of the world that the International Criminal Court(ICC) will soon go after all those behind its leader’s rendition to Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement released by the spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful on Tuesday. According to him, Kanu has done nothing to warrant the inhuman treatment meted to him,insisting that IPOB is a peaceful organisation.

“The world doesn’t need any further proof that IPOB is a peaceful movement. The kidnap of its Leader by Nigeria Government is a crime that must be punished. So, by this singular violation of international law, Nigeria is in already but instead of admitting the obvious its officials are busy playing to the gallery.

“But very soon, the masterminds of this heinous crime will be rounded up and handed over to the international criminal court, ICC for prosecution. IPOB is not a push-over movement, and we cannot be intimidated. Just very soon our oppressors will be taught by ICC in the language they understand.

“This is not 1970 when the world looked the other way while they committed mass atrocities in Biafra land. IPOB is getting stronger by Kanu’s rendition while Nigeria is headed for destruction. Powerful emphasised.

Reacting to the recent comment made by the Senior Special Assistant to the president on media,Garba Shehu claiming that the rendition of the IPOB leader will lead to the end of their agitation, Powerful said “we are surprised at the level of cluelessness and ignorance displayed by Garba Shehu about the operations of IPOB.

“We therefore, want to assure him and his co-travellers that extraordinary rendition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will rather destroy Nigeria and not IPOB. By kidnapping and renditioning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria has commited international crime and must not go unpunished.

“We want Garba Shehu, Mungono the National Intelligence Agency and the Attorney General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami to stop displaying their ignorance of international law .

“They should stop media trial of our Leader whose matter is already pending in a court of law, because the whole world knew them and understood that fulani has destroyed Nigeria and the world will not join them to call IPOB terrorist organisation.

“Mungono must settle terrorist and bandits he encourages and support to cause havock in the North East and West of Nigeria because ordinary civilian and Christians there has seen hell from his plots and killings.

“He should play his politics to salvage his land from the hands of vampires ravaging North East and West of Nigeria. Mungono leave IPOB alone and face what is facing you and your people.