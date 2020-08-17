Touched by the going –on in the Dance industry due to Covid -19 pandemic and the future of teeming Nigerian youth (dancers) ,a front liner in the dance industry , Ice Nweke, Executive Director, Ice Productions, is launching a virtual dance conference tagged: DC-DE (Dance Convention –Dance Education ) on August 18-20, 2020.

Speaking at a press conference held at Terra Kulture in Lagos, Nweke informs that most dancers are little equipped for the rising challenges of a highly competitive market with little or no proper education about their skill set; fundamentals of dance theory, the business of dance as a product and service or the grooming of being just talents to becoming marketable brands with value and sustainability.

According to him, the event is free and participants need to register on instagram, adding that seven international dance teachers /entrepreneurs are already on board. He added that three top Nigeria dance teachers, Surprise Jakande, Nas & Smack and Victor Phullu, will be teaching alongside the international teachers, while some speakers would cover the aspect of finance, marketing, business, branding and fund raising. Also, to address participants is the CEO of Green Essence &Healthy Lifestyle, Ms Chiamaka Oragwu, who will be lecturing on healthy lifestyle.

“There seems to be no better ways to strategically position ourselves for what the future of our nation holds after the pandemic than the long proven legacy of education, empowerment, gainful collaborations and investments that would initiate projects, seminars and conventions to the benefits of the greatest percentage of our nations teeming population-youths. The main objective of the DCDE is to bridge the gap by organizing an Annual convention with the aims of teaching, training; empowering and equipping dancers with necessary tools that will enable them thrive in the world’s fast changing economy”.