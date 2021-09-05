In this interview, Icepondis, a 22-year-old Nigerian singer and music producer tells sunnewsonline.com about his journey into music production and the secret behind his songs

How did your musical journey begin?

Have always love music since I was a kid, It got to a stage my love for music makes me DJ the latest songs for listening with my friends, they love my mixtape so much they started sharing with others, so I got popular in school. In my street, we have this carnival we do every December, that faithful December our official DJ didn’t show up so I have to replace him and that’s how I became a part-time DJ, I use to play in a nightclub every weekend with a friend which is a singer, his popularly known as VSTAR MA. It gets to a point in my life where I understand every percussion, instrument, and vocals in almost every song I listen to, that’s when I knew for sure music is my way so I decided to go deeper into it, I started studying music production from a teacher who is a professional music producer, known as Mixta Jbass before I discovered my talent of singing and songwriting.

What inspired you to make music?

My love for music, melodies, percussion, and most importantly afro-beats subgenres all inspired me to make music so in a short word I’ll say “Music inspired me to make Music”.

Hardest song you’ve ever sing or had to produce?

None yet. I’m open to challenges tho.

Which artists or producers would you like to work with?

I would like to work with producers like Pheelz, Legendary Beatz, Sarz, Masterkraft, and few others, I would like to work with artists like Tekno, Eminem, Wizkid, Billie Eilish, Tems, Rema, Davido, Drake, and few others both home and abroad.

What is the secret behind your productions?

Well, it’s not much of a secret it’s just a principle I apply to every work I do, I don’t abandon a project just because it sounds weird, I try to enjoy myself while making music, I think outside the box and I’m consistency.

Your sound is very afro-pop, Are you going for a wider range any time soon?

I’m versatile and I’m open-minded. have always believed “if what you’re trying to fuse in your music is good or sounds sweet, no matter the genre or how weird it sounds, it will always be accepted,” So, of course, I’m going for a wider range.

What plan do you have for your label “Africa boyz records” for the rest of this year?

Well, I’m not planning on signing any artist, for now, that can change anytime tho, I want to focus on myself, my brand and label, meanwhile my debut studio album “Ease” is on the way so I don’t want to lose focus, I’m going to get some things done and launch my record label officially but all that will be next year “2022”.

