ICIT Solutions Nigeria, a business technology solutions provider and tier-one Microsoft partner, has announced partnership with 9Mobile to launch 9Business Cloud, a top-notch e-commerce platform where you can buy all cloud based software packages, designed to enhance business productivity in the fast-growing Nigerian market.

Located in Lagos, Nigeria, ICIT (Internet, Communications & IT Solutions) is an experienced information technology solutions provider with a mission to efficiently empower businesses to achieve more with less using automation. ICIT, provides both SMEs and Enterprise level businesses with affordable and trusted Managed IT services and business process automation solutions to help them operate effectively. The company’s primary goal is to help clients build systems where business productivity is optimized, profitability is increased, and peace of mind is guaranteed.

Mr. Kamar Oyenuga, Managing Director, ICIT Solutions Limited noted that, “We are excited to announce our partnership with 9Mobilie Nigeria to launch this first-in-class cloud solutions e-commerce platform 9Business Cloud for organizations of all sizes. Whether you are an organization of 1 or 10,000 employees, we have something for you to enable you manage and run your business from anywhere”.

Kamar in his statement mentioned that, "the 9business platform https://cloudbusiness.9mobile.com.ng/, caters to anyone, whether a 9Mobile subscriber or not, looking to purchase cloud-based products and solutions. The 9Business Cloud market place has affordable software products like Microsoft 365 which helps you to run your business from everywhere in a cost-effective manner, Microsoft teams for improved productivity and employee collaboration, One Note, One Drive for data and file storage online with up to 1TB worth space.