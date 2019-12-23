Cosmas Omegoh

President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Justice Chile Eboe-Osuji, is being expected at his alma mater’s inaugural reunion scheduled to hold on December 30, 2019.

His mates at Aquinas Secondary School, Osuh, Mbano in Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State will be staging its first reunion in the school’s 57-year old history.

A statement by the Local Organising Committee Chairman, Dr. Don Ogbonna and Publicity Secretary, Felix Iwuagwu said said the old students’ meeting is geared at rebuilding the school and returning it to the path of glory.

The event is slated to hold on December 30, at the school’s compound, and will see old students reuniting with one another for the first time in the college’s 57-year history.

“The old students of the Aquinas Secondary School, Osuh in Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, will be having a reunion of members.

“The old students,accomplished men and women, includes the President of the International Criminal Court in Hague, Justice Chile Eboe-Osuji. The reunion is offering greater opportunity to old students to make good their intentions, having shown greater zeal and readiness to contribute towards rebuilding the school from ground zero after many years of neglect and decay. Everyone is in one accord that the event will offer the needed impetus to hit the ground running.”

The statements listed those expected at the event to include Most Rev Solomon Amatu, the Catholic Bishop of Okigwe Diocese and current proprietor of the school and former principal, Rev Fr. S.I Okeke.

The school was founded in 1962 by the late Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev Dr. AG Nwedo, who would be honoured for effort at growing the school.

“Members have massively identified with coordinators appointed for various zones for administrative convenience. The zones are South East, (Owerri), South-South, Port Harcourt) South West (Lagos) and Northern zone (Abuja). Elsewhere, members in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania and African zones have shown greater solidarity.”