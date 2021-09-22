Action-packed Nollywood thriller, Quicksand, featuring Nollywood veterans, Sam Dede and Norbert Jerha Young, is set to hit screens soon.

The movie which premiered in the Garden City recently also featured Endy Ojo-Abas, Justice Slik, Fedora Abanonkhua. Quicksand is a narrative of when greed meets power, betrayal is let loose and even the man in the mirror becomes a suspect.

After falling out with his best friend and business partner, Tam, Chief Fubara left his drug and small arms business in the hands of his sons. They became too sloppy and he had to bring his daughter into the business to help quell a rising storm, but he was too late.

He soon learned the government was after his life and business and they needed evidence to take him down. He decided to take over the business again to prevent things from getting worse, but he had already made so many enemies and they all wanted him down. While trying to save his business, he got himself arrested. His sons and daughter must break him out before they transfer him to Abuja, and that’s where they learned the deepest secret of their family; the person behind the fall of their father is a familiar face.

Produced by Poise Fendy Studios and directed by Endy Ojo-Abas, the thriller will hit screens soon.

Speaking on the ideas behind the movie, Endy Ojo-Abas said, “the idea popped up during COVID-19. A lot of youths were restive, roaming about doing nothing and some were indulging in social vices. So, my team and I organized a free one-month filmmaking training ranging from acting to directing, cinematography, etc. Afterward, they produced short films. And we thought to ourselves to put all the pieces together into a film. So from the original stories from the student, my scriptwriter modified it, churned it into a full movie, and got veteran actors to play lead roles.”

