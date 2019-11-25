Inland Containers Nigeria Limited [ICNL], the owner and operator of the Inland Container Depot in Kano State and the Kaduna Inland Dry Port in Kaduna State recently executed a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] with the Southeast Amalgamated Market Traders` Association [SEAMATA] for the joint promotion and development of a world class bonded terminal in Anambra State.

The project, which would accelerate the rapid industrialisation of the southeastern part of the country, is also expected to decongest the ports in Lagos.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, the Chairman of ICNL, Mr Temitope Borishade, told journalists that the project was conceived in line with the company`s quest to decongest ports in Lagos and facilitate seamless door-to-door delivery of cargo to the importers and exporters in the southeast.

He further hinted that the terminal will be fully equipped with modern state of the art terminal handling equipment comparable to the best terminals in Europe and other parts of the world.

According to the President-Genera l of SEAMATA, Chief Gozie Akudolu – Iroko, “there is no gainsaying the fact that the Southeast boast of a large number of importers in the country, this grand project is a welcome development which will meet the yearnings and aspirations of importers who no longer need to clear their goods in Lagos but have it transferred on bond to the terminal and thereafter delivered directly to their warehouses.”

He further promised to ensure that all the traders and members of the Association cooperate with ICNL to make the project a success.

The Managing Director of ICNL, Mr. Ismail Yusuf, assured members of SEAMATA that ICNL will bring expertise gained from its decades of experience in the development and operation of bonded terminals to bear in the delivery of the project.