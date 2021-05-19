International Church of Christ (ICOC) Nigeria has launched a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) known as Caring Hearts Initiative (CHI), to cater for wellbeing and developmental needs of children between the ages of 0 to six.

The initiative was designed to assist targeted children within and outside its community to turn their potential into reality with the Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme.

Speaking at the flagged off ceremony of CHI at the ICOC’s Missions House in Ikeja, Lagos during the weekend, CHI’s Programme Director, Mr Jide Ojo said Early Childhood Development is a holistic development of a young child, adding that it is also about turning potential into reality even in a difficult situation.

According to him, the anew-incorporated charity is modeled to be the foremost in the provision of quality and endearing care for all, saying that 77 children from ICOC’s 11 regions in Lagos, selected through a survey, would be the first set of beneficiaries for one year.

He said that the sum of N14 million would be needed to cater for the first batch of the children for one year, he said the fund would be sourced through members’ contributions and the public, has been budgeted to ensure that the ECD programme is implemented successfully.

Meanwhile, the President of the ICOC, CHI Board, Mr Imagbe Igbinoba, said Nigeria’s situation is where it is today because a lot parents neglected their children.

He advised parents to pay attention to their children, saying God did not just give them children as commodity to be abandoned, neglected and to be traded.