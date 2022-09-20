From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The president of Nigerian Youth Alternative Council (NYAC), current African Youth Ambassador to the Embassy of Canada and the flag bearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) pursuing a seat at the Green Chambers, Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, in the forthcoming general elections, Icon Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu has emerged the national president of the Society for the Welfare of Unemployed Youths of Nigeria,(SWUYN).

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary, NYAC, Bright Onyedikachi Samson, Icon Nixon’s appointment, came as a result of his outstanding record of exceptional qualities and experiences among ten other nominees, with effect from the 12th day of September, 2022.

He added that it was with a mandate to build a structure of the organ spanning the entire geographical landscape of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The Society for the Welfare of Unemployed Youth of Nigeria (SWUYN) is an organization devoted to facilitating the Training, Employment and Empowerment of the Nigeria youths thereby conquering the challenges of illiteracy, economic hardship and societal inequalities through various strategic programs and schemes.

“Icon Nixon’s appointment comes as the organization plans to have a wider and far-reaching coverage with strategic programs and developmental projects. Hence, the need to look for “who the cap fits.”

” Icon Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu CNY, who until now remains the Radical President of the Nigerian Youth Alternative Council (NYAC), current African Youth Ambassador to the Embassy of Canada and an astute Politician who currently bears the flag of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) pursuing a seat at the Green Chambers, in the forthcoming general elections, where he selflessly represents the good people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

He has been an Activist in the struggle for youths liberation and emancipation from economic deprivation and social injustice for several years now. In his new National role he will continue to drive a key framework that will focus on making an impact that matters in the Nigerian youths communities within the organization’s objectives.

In his acceptance note, Icon Nixon stated: “I feel very privileged to take on this role at such a crucial time in the chequered life of Nigeria youths, and I am highly honoured to have the opportunity to lead the Society for the Welfare of Unemployed Youth of Nigeria (SWUYN).

I trust to structure a consolidated team of the organization that is poised to really develop its vision and build on the tremendous momentum of the objectives of its trustees as I look forward to being the champion of the team that will bring the organization to the next level, making a positive difference for even more Nigeria youths living with unemployment.”

All of us at the Nigerian Youth Alternative Council (NYAC) are really excited about this higher rung of promotional ladder for our leader. We heartily felicitates with him and can’t wait to see comrade Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu soar to the greatest pinnacle of achievement. Congratulations, Mr. President. Let’s keep collapsing the impossible!