As a noun, honour in the dictionary means “esteem, value, or great respect.” These three great attributes the man, Dr. Pascal Gabriel Dozie, billionaire corporate guru, has. If fortune can be harvested in gold and silver, the life-path of Dozie would not lack any. His life is a combination of a well-spent celebrated existence and of great achievement. The investment guru once described by Forbes as the ‘Rolling Stone That’s Never At A Loss’, is known to have ties with several top-notch business enterprises. Apart from being the Chairman of defunct Diamond Bank (now fused into Access Bank Plc) the Egbu, Imo State-born businessman was a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria, former president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, former chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group; former chairman of Nigeria Business Support Group; former chairman of the board of MTN Nigeria; Chairman of Kunoch Limited and co-chair of the Commonwealth Business Council. On April 9, this accomplished investor turned 80 years and the bigwigs of the society, political and corporate milieu gathered to honour him. Earlier that day, Dozie had received a cheerful congratulatory message from President Muhammadu Buhari who joined the new Octogenarian’s friends, family and business associates to celebrate his years of lofty achievements. The father of five boys (now men) then started the birthday celebration with his wife, Chinyere, his grandchildren and daughters-in-law in his Lagos home.

On Thursday April 11, a birthday dinner was hosted later in his honour at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, with notable Nigerians in attendance including Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State Governor-elect Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Imo State Governor-elect, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha; elder statesman, Dr. Christopher Kolade; City lawyer Gbenga Oyebode and Minister of Industry, Investment and Trade, Okechukwu Enelamah, among others.

At the red letter ceremony, Prof. Osinbajo delivered a lecture titled, “The Africa of Our Tomorrow” where he extolled Dozie’s ethics and values in his business endeavours. Osinbajo highlighted Dozie’s passion for Nigeria and Africa as evident in his businesses.