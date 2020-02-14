Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned the Chief Magistrate of Enugu North Local Government Area, Enugu State, Mr. Fidelis Ugo Eze, before Justice K.I. Okpe of Court 7, Enugu State High Court, over alleged bribe.

Ugo Eze was accused of receiving a bribe of N20,000 from Mr. Christian Akpata, a plaintiff in a case before him at Court 6, Enugu North Magistrate Court where he presides.

ICPC charged him for using his position to confer corrupt advantage upon himself contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Act, 2000.

The charge sheet reads: “Mr. Fidelis Ugo Eze in the month of July, 2018 at Enugu North LGA, using your position as Chief Magistrate Grade 1 before whom suit MEN/95… between Chief Christian Akpata and Celestine Ukwuani and two others is pending before Court 6, Enugu North LGA to confer corrupt advantage upon himself received via his First Bank Account NO 3009398291 the sum of N20,000 from one Christian Akpata, the plaintiff in the suit.

He was also accused of “receiving monetary benefit for self on account of a favour by a public officer in the discharge of his official duties punishable under section 10 (a) (I) and (II) of the Corrupt Practices and other offences Act, 2000.

The case was adjourned to March 25, 2020 for hearing.