Following months of running from the law, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has finally arrested the suspended Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Mr Ekoi Obono-Obla.

Obono-Obla’s arrest by operatives of the Commission Friday, in Abuja, comes after he was declared wanted in October last year by ICPC, for repeatedly failing to honour invitations sent to him.

The Commission, while investigating allegations of abuse of office, certificate forgery and fraud amongst others, had wanted Obono-Obla to appear before it to clear his name.

ICPC had kept surveillance on his movements and activities for some time until he was finally arrested along Aso Drive opposite the Millennium Park Abuja on Friday afternoon.

He was taken to the Commission’s headquarters and run through custody protocols including medical profiling. Further investigation continues.