By Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Acting Director-General (DG) of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof Alex Uwadiegwu

has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), of allegedly defrauding the Federal Government of N400 million.

ICPC who disclosed this in a press statement signed by its Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogogua said that intelligence-led investigation revealed that the money, which the the professor of Microbiology and Biotechnology claimed to be an intervention fund for the biotechnology agency was diverted into private pockets.

The Professor was alleged to have shared the above sum of money with some other top management staff of the Agency. He was therefore arrested ICPC operatives to answer questions on how the said amount belonging to the government could disappear under his watch.

The Acting DG is also facing questions bordering on conspiracy and abuse of office. His actions are contrary to and punishable under sections 19 and 26 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.