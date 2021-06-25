From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A media organization, Signature TV has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe some staff of the National Examination Council (NECO) for involving in examination scandals at a centre in Kaduna State.

The call was made by the Chief Executive Officer of Signature TV, Mr. Vinmartin Obiora Ilo, during the launch of Corruption Tori Season Two in Abuja, recently.

Mr. Ilo in his remark at the event explained that in one of its investigative reportage, it uncovered how some NECO officials conspired with prospective candidates to undermine the integrity of their examination.

According to him, “The story, which was published by more than 25 media houses a day after it broke, led to the shut down of the examination centre in Kaduna by NECO and an investigative enquiry was set up by the NECO Board.”

However, the Signature TV CEO lamented that nothing has since then been heard of the case despite promise by NECO to send their findings to ICPC for further investigation.

He therefore called on ICPC to wade into the case and bring anyone culpable to justice.

Also speaking at the event, ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, represented by Assistant Director, Mr. Hassan Salihu, discussed the topic, Corruption Fighting Back saying “It is only natural for those who benefit from the status quo to fight back any reform aimed at fighting corruption, stating that whenever ‘corruption is threatened, it fights back.’

The Chairman also noted that corruption was not only a threat to national security but a threat to political and socio-economic development of the nation.

He called on more organisations, the media and civil societies to take a cue from what SignatureTV is doing and get involved in promoting the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“Corruption is a threat to national security. It is a threat to social cultural and political economy. The way forward is for everyone to come on board just like Signature TV is doing. The media, the civil society organizations, critical stakeholders like SignatureTV to come on board and fight this Canker worm. The ICPC boss said.

Owasanoye pointed out how Corruption Tori’s objective of causing attitudinal change among Nigerians aligned itself with the Commission’s National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP).

He further highlighted how the Commission was making significant inroads with its Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Initiative; System Study and Review, saying that the initiatives have forced contractors who had abandoned projects back to site and saved billions of naira for the government respectively.

Corruption Tori is an anti-corruption programme supported by MacArthur Foundation and aired on the Network Services of the African Independent Television (AIT) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). It is aimed at causing attitudinal change and making Nigerians demand for accountability and transparency by holding leaders to account.