By Olakunle Olafioye

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has described the petition of a group, the Parrot Deed International Network, against the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, and Arts as unsubstantiated and baseless.

In the petition dated March 2, 2020, the group had alleged that Uzamat Folasayo Akinbile-Yussuf, acquired some properties while she served as a commissioner in two ministries between 2015 and 2019 before her present position under the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

ICPC, in a letter detailing the outcome of its findings dated December 21, 2020, with reference number ICPC/OPS/GBP/DOP/674 which was addressed to the state government said the commissioner had duly declared her assets before taking up public office.

The anti-graft agency in a copy of the letter sighted by Sunday Sun, stated that it diligently investigated the allegations bordering on the unlawful acquisition of wealth and corrupt practices in public office and found nothing against Akinbile-Yussuf.

The letter signed on behalf of the Chairman of ICPC by the Commission’s Director of Operations, Mr. Akeem Lawal, read in part: ‘’It was alleged that the respondent, Hon. Uzamat Folasayo Akinbile-Yussuf maintained her position as a Director in Musaroq Nigeria Limited while serving as a commissioner. It was further alleged that she used her office and position to corruptly enrich herself, culminating in her acquisition of hotels, fuel stations, and other properties.

“Detailed investigation into the allegations was carried out with necessary documents and records carefully perused. Findings not only revealed that the respondent owns the alleged properties but that they were acquired before she was engaged in public service. The Commission took a step further to write to the Code of Conduct Bureau to ascertain what she declared (them) and it was confirmed that the properties and other assets were duly declared.”