Abdulrazaq Mungadi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday confirmed the execution of the constituency projects sponsored by Binta Bello, a former lawmaker representing Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

In an effort to ensure that constituency projects were implemented in line with what was proposed by lawmakers, the ICPC inspected the health facility and the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) facility in Filiya Community of Shongom Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State.

According to the leader of the ICPC supervision team Mr Laban Rakum, the projects, valued at N306 million, were executed as proposed by the former lawmaker. He stated that the supervision by the commission was to ensure that constituency projects were implemented in the interest of the people.

Rakum said funds budgeted for constituency projects are pulled from the resources of the masses and that it is mandatory that the people get value for their money.

‘We inspected three components of the health facility in Filiya community. One of the components is the construction of compact laboratory and furnishing awarded for N81.6 million but revised to N86.9 million.

‘The other component of the project is for the construction of a tuberculosis unit awarded initially for N60 million but revised downwards to N56.8 million. The last was the construction of modern mortuary awarded for N50.96 million. For the ICT centre, the construction was awarded for N21.44 million while the supply of desktops was for N90.56 million,’ Mr Rakum, a Superintendent with Bauchi state ICPC office, told newsmen in Filiya, while noting that some defects were noticed with regard to the projects inspected and assured that the commission will ensure that the right thing is done.