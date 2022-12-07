From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday confirmed that Mr Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’Banj, had been taken into custody and is being questioned in connection with an investigation into fraud involving the N-Power programme.

The N-Power is a programme that President Muhammadu Buhari launched on June 8, 2016, to address the problems of youth unemployment and empowerment while also promoting social development.

The ICPC on Wednesday said it had in line with its mandate, received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the Federal Government. Many N-Power beneficiaries had complained over the non-receipt of the monthly funds in spite of payment by the Government.

“About 10 persons have been invited by the ICPC over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud, and have been granted administrative bail after their detention. Several invitations to Mr Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, to appear before a team of investigators were ignored and not honoured.

“Mr Oyebanjo turned in himself and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday, 6th December 2022, and is currently assisting the investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegations by the petitioners.

“The investigation will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled.

“This press release has become necessary to set the record straight in view of the reports awash in the media. The investigation is ongoing and the Commission prefers not to preempt its outcome and also avoid the frenzy of a media trial,” the statement reads.