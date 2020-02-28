Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Commissioner for Edo/Delta states, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Olatunji Yusuf, yesterday, said the commission has successfully secured four convictions while other cases are still pending in court.

He said the feat was achieved between 2019 and early 2020.

Yusuf disclosed this in his office while briefing newsmen on his achievements within the year under review.

“Within last year and now, we have four convictions in Edo and Delta while we have many cases pending.

“Presently, we have eight cases in court in Edo and Delta going on at different stages. In Delta, we have three while in Edo we have one,” he said.

The commissioner said though they have done pretty well in the fight against corruption, the commission still believes there are still much to be done and that they are working hard to ensure corruption is reduced.

“So, when you look at those things, we have made success. Success is not only about the number of persons sent to jail or numbers of conviction but it is measured on change of orientation in terms of corruption and the perceptions people are having towards corruption.

“So far, we have really achieved a lot even though we have not reached what we intend to achieve. We want to see a Nigeria free of corruption,” he said.

On the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index by the Transparency International (TI), he said the perception is wrong because there have been significant improvements in anti-graft war.