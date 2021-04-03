From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Three senior staff of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) have been dragged to an Enugu State High Court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC), over alleged corrupt practices and criminal actions.

The trio, who were arraigned in the court presided over by Justice C. Ani, are Mrs. Empress Okoro, Godfrey Onwukwe and Agbo Aaron Adibe.

Their arraignment was the outcome of ICPC’s investigation of a petition by a former student of UNN, Mr Nwoke Chibuike calling for: “Justice against corruption, extortion, manipulation of students’ result and issuance of fake university statement of result” by the staff, who are examination officers.

In Charge No. E/89c/2020, Federal Republic of Nigeria vs Mrs Empress Okoro, Godfrey Chikezie Onwukwe and Agbo Aaron Adibe, the statement of offence for count one reads: “Criminal conspiracy to knowingly altering documents contrary to section 516 and punishable under section 473 (2) of the Criminal Code Act Cap 28 LFN 2004.

“Particulars of offence, Mrs Empress Okoro, Godfrey Onwukwe and Agbo Aaron Adibe on or about the month of June, 2009, while being the Registrar Examinations and Records and Examination Officers of University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State, respectively falsely conspired among yourselves to commit an offence to wit; altering of Academic Records of Nwoke Chibuike Ndubuisi of Department of Psychology/Sociology and Anthropology with registration number 2004/132127.”

On the second count, which is knowingly altering documents without authority, the trio were said to have at the same period in 2009, “while being Registrar Examinations and Records and Examination Officers of University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State respectively, altered the academic records of Nwoke Chibuike Ndubuisi to wit; recording/re computing his CGPA to 3.49 as against the approved 3.50 by the Senate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka.”