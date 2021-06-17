From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said that the absence of a sanction and reward regimes had been the bane of previous policy implementation in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

ICPC National Chairman Prof Bolaji Owasanoye disclosed this at a day stakeholders zonal dialogue on the implementation of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, South-South (1) edition held in Benin City.

The ICPC boss represented by South-South geopolitical zone, Dr Grace Chinda, said further that Nigeria does not lack laws and policies aimed at curbing corruption and indiscipline but lacks the implementation and effective enforcement, based on well designed and implementable Standard Operational Procedure (SOP)

Prof. Owasanoye added that for government policies to succeed, they must be people-driven and not government-driven, stressing that this is the difference between the National Ethics and Integrity Policy and previous similar policies that have gone moribund and obsolete.

Owasanoye emphasised that the National Ethics and Integrity Policy contains features such as Consequence Management and Implementation Template beginning with Stakeholders Sensitisation Dialogue.

He also said that the policy has specific objectives and that they seek to promote our societal core values of human dignity, voice and participation, patriotism, personal responsibility, integrity, national unity and professionalism.