From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) has commenced an investigation into utilisation of the N950 million COVID-19 Intervention Fund by the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) and all other health institutions that benefited from the COVID-19 Intervention Fund of the Federal Government.

ICPC spokesperson Mrs Azuka Ogugua, in a statement on Tuesday, said the investigation was prompted by an alleged violation of the Commission’s Act, 2000 by the beneficiaries of the Fund.

She further noted that the ICPC had procured documents from the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Finance and other relevant bodies that would assist in achieving the inquiry.

“An immediate investigation by the Commission into the utilisation of the N950 million intervention fund by the teaching hospital in Port Harcourt has therefore been initiated.

“The Commission has obtained documents from the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital that would assist in its investigation of the utilisation of the COVID-19 Intervention Fund by the health institutions.

“The Federal Government had approved and released the sum of N950 million each to 52 Federal Teaching Hospitals and Medical Centres under its Economic Sustainability Plan for the building and furnishing of Molecular Laboratories, Isolation Centres, 10 bedded Intensive Care Units (ICU), and procurement of Personnel Protective Equipment.” She stated.

