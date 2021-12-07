Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has inaugurated Anti-Corruption Transparency Unit (ACTU) in the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman, ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanonye, supervised the formal inauguration of the unit in the NRC Lagos office on Tuesday.

Owasanonye, who was represented by the Lagos Resident, Anti-Corruption Commissioner, ICPC, Mr Kabir Elelu noted the unit was established because the commission expected international best practices from the corporation.

The chairman said, “The unit was formed because we expect international best practices from Nigeria Railway Corporation and it must also meet the yearning and demand of travelers and every critical patron of your service.

“The directive to establish the anti-corruption transparency unit was given to all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“This is through a circular OHSCF/MSO/192/94 of Oct. 2, 2001 from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

“The unit was intended to complement the work of the ICPC in preventing corruption in MDAs.

Owasanonye urged members of the newly inaugurated unit to use the platform as a turning point in making the NRC achieve its desired objectives.

Speaking, the NRC Managing Director, Mr Fidet Okhiria, promised total commitment and support for the unit.

Okhiria said this would be done especially in the provision of the required necessary resources to see the functionality of the unit.

He therefore tasked the unit committee to replicate and rededicate itself to duty with high sense of responsibility and commitment as done by the outgoing committee.

The managing director urged the staff to corporate with the unit to achieve a corruption-free organisation.

NAN reports that members of the committee are: Mrs Clara Ndibe — Chairman, Marccellnous Zirra — Vice Chairman, Oladeji Ogu — Member, Ochalla Shiabu — Member, Atilla Ogunfeyintimi — Member and Feyisayo Nwobunor — Secretary. (NAN)