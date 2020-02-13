James Ojo, Abuja

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday insisted that the University of Ibadan (UI) was among other institutions found wanting in the utilisation of personnel cost in 2019.

Spokesperson of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa, reaffirmed that preliminary findings from an evidence based study of the practices and procedures of the utilisation of personnel cost in institutions of higher learning indicted the institution.

According to her, the study, which in accordance with the corruption prevention powers of Section 6(b-d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 carried out in 2019, showed “gross abuse of personnel budget and inflation or padding of the nominal roll by some institutions including University of Ibadan.”

She said a report in an online newspaper entitled: “Ibadan varsity bursar refutes ICPC’s claim on auditor’s blindness” in which the bursar of the university, Michael Alatise, was quoted to have said the ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, made “unverified claims about University of Ibadan” was not the creation of the commission.

Okoduwa noted that it was not in the style of the commission to make offensive remarks about personalities and nowhere did it make any such reference to the University of Ibadan auditor, past or present.