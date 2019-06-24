James Ojo, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has smashed a cybercrime syndicate that used the name of the Primate of the Anglican Communion, Reverend Nicholas Okoh, to swindle people.

According to the commission, the suspects, led by Kwasu, opened a fake Facebook account in the name of the primate to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The numbers of victims and total amount lost was not stated, but they were operating from Kaduna State.

Spokesperson of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa, stated that investigation revealed that the syndicate posted fictitious distress stories on the Facebook account to demand financial help from prominent citizens, top government officials and politicians.

They made their victims to believe that it was Reverend Okoh that was making the plea for help.

Apart from Okoh, it was further discovered that the group also impersonated other top clergymen of the Anglican Communion.

“Names of Bishops Zakari Nyam, Moleku and Lamido were alleged to have also been used by the syndicate to commit nefarious acts,” the commission said.

Okoduwa added that five of the suspects are currently on administrative bail, leaving only Kwasu, who is yet to meet his bail conditions.

“It is noteworthy that the suspects have made useful statements to the commission and will be charged to court soon after the conclusion of investigation,” she said.