From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared that honesty and integrity were probably the only attribute that could insulate people from corrupt practices.

The Commission stated that national ethics and integrity had become imperative, particularly at this perilous time in Nigeria when values were long discarded.

Speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ zonal dialogue on the implementation of national ethics and integrity policy held in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (OSGF), in Enugu, Tuesday, the ICPC charged Nigerians to urgently resuscitate and rejuvenate such lost values as truthfulness, nationalism and respect for human dignity.

A member of the Commission, Obiora Igwedibia said that respect for human dignity had been lost, which he attributed as the reason why corruption was rampant and pervasive in the country.

Igwedibia stated that it was in recognition of the role value reorientation played in the fight against corruption that the ICPC was partnering with both the OSGF and NOA on the sensitization campaign for a return to value system society.

Director General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari who was represented by the Assistant Director of NOA in Enugu, Tony Anele said the dialogue was aimed at strengthening the moral and integrity fabric of the nation.

A traditional ruler in Enugu State, Igwe Abel Nwobodo noted that the value reorientation and integrity campaign showed that Nigeria could reclaim its lost glory in the comity of nations as far as moral firmament was concerned.