The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it will soon begin to clamp down on institutions awarding illegal degrees in the country.

Spokesperson of the Commission, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, in a statement on Monday, said that the decision to clamp down on such institutions was reached when the management of the National Universities Commission (NUC) paid a courtesy visit to the commission headquarters in Abuja.

She said that part of their discussion was to also tackle the problem of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Chairman of ICPC, Mr Bolaji Owasanoye, said that the Commission would partner with NUC to tackle the menace, stressing that it was fraudulent for people to parade fake degrees. Owasanoye said that ICPC was already handling about 12 cases of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, adding that, a conviction was recently secured against a professor in Obafemi Awolowo University. He also urged NUC to help domesticate anti-corruption studies developed by ICPC through its Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) in tertiary institutions curriculum which he said had already been embedded in secondary school curriculum.