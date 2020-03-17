Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) confirmed on Monday, that it is partnering with over 400 Civil Society Organization (CSOs) in the anti- corruption fight within the country.

ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, made the disclosure in Abuja, on Monday, when he received a delegation from a non-governmental organization, Speak Out Africa, who were in his office to seek collaboration on war against corrupt practices in Nigeria.

Owasanoye who spoke through one his senior officers, Okwong Ese, said the anti-graft agency is always ready to collaborate with willing civil society organizations in the war against corruption.

He said: “ICPC has a platform where we relate with NGOs, CSOs, community development associations and other interested parties. It is called the National Anti-Corruption Coalition. We have over 400 CSOs registered under the platform.

“Your registration on the platform would perfect our relationship with the CSOs. Over the years, we have built a very strong platform for NGOs to play one role or the other for the Commission as regards the fight against corruption.

“ICPC has a training arm. When a petition is submitted in one area or the other, it goes to our prosecution department which is made of dedicated and competent officers who would do the needful. ICPC always protect the identity of those that trust the Commission with information.

“That was why people kept complaining we don’t make so much noise. We are mandated to protect informant. If I dent your image today and discovered what I say about you is wrong and I have gone to the press, it is difficult to redeem image that had been destroyed. So, we are careful in that regard

“We are always ready to partner with willing CSOs in the fight against corruption and looking forward to work with you.”

The convener, Speak Out Africa, Kenneth Eze, while speaking earlier, said the group was desirous of collaboration particularly in areas of training, prosecution, whistle-blowing and constituency and executive projects tracking.

He said: “We look forward to a robust collaboration in the fight against corruption as all hands must be on deck for us to achieve the desired result.”