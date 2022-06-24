From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has clarified on media report that it recovered N170 million cash, $220,965, G-Wagon from the residence of Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Reports making rounds on Friday, alleged that the ICPC recovered N1.85 billion from a house and office belonging to Buratai in Abuja.

The funds are claimed to be part of the billions of naira budgeted for the purchase of arms and ammunition by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

However, ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua in a statement, has debunked that the house belonged to Buratai, explaining the property is owned by owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor by name Kabiru Sallau.

She said, “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to some inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multibillion-naira cash, dollars, Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property.

“The Commission wishes to state that ICPC operatives raided a property in Wuse 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, 16th June, 2022 between 5:00pm and 12:00am in suspicion of money laundering . Facts available for the time being indicates that the property is owned by owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor.

“The Commission recovered money and other items from the property viz. N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

“The Commission arrested the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Sallau and investigation is ongoing.

“The Commission is yet to conclude its investigation and prefers not to preempt its outcome and also avoid the frenzy of a media trial.”