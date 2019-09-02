Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has asked the Abuja division of the Federal High Court for an order allowing it to confiscate the sum of N840million allegedly traced to a proxy bank account belonging to a retired President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Mrs. Margaret Igbeta.

The request is contained in an ex-parte motion for an order of interim forfeiture of the said fund filed by the anti-graft agency.

The Commission alleged that the retired judge, had while in service, lodged huge sums of money in the fixed deposit account she operated in the name of her maid, Theodora Atsu,

According to ICPC, the funds lodged into the account that was domiciled in Ecobank Plc, accumulated about N870, 321, 492.15 between 2008 and 2019.

The Commission said the order, if granted, would stop Mrs. Igbeta, from accessing the money “alleged to have been obtained through fraudulent activities in the course of her official duties”.

A statement that was signed by Spokesperson for the Commission, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed that the interim forfeiture application was brought against the ex-Judge, pursuant to Section 48 (1), (2) and (3) (a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and Section 6 (6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“She was said to have opened the account with her passport and the name of Atsu on the 5th of March, 2008, with an initial deposit of N8 million.

“She subsequently made several other huge deposits including N123, 745, 925.57 and N5 million, in the months of March and May, 2008.

“It was also noted by the Commission that the money was far above her legitimate earnings both as a judge and President of the Customary Court of Appeal within the period that the account was operated and would have used to meet the infrastructural needs of the citizens and development of the nation.

“ICPC therefore prayed the court to grant the order in the interest of the nation”, the statement added.