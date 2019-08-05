James Ojo, Abuja and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has recovered items worth N117,123,375.44 billion from Senator Chuka Utazi representing Enugu North Senatorial District.

About 168 motorcycles and 51 tricycles were allegedly recovered from him by the ICPC.

“They were discovered to be stashed away in a compound in Mkpologu town of Uzo-Nwani Local Government Area, believed to be owned by the senator,” the Commission said through its spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa.

Additionally, ICPC said that it recovered 203 grinding machines, 60 motorcycles and five transformers in the compound, which had been procured under another constituency project. Thereupon the Commission impounded all the items and sealed the compound.

Meanwhile Utazi has faulted media reports saying that his country home in Nkpologwu, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area has been sealed by the ICPC.

He told journalists in Nsukka yesterday said that contrary to the media report that was misleading in its entirety, officials of the ICPC actually visited his home in their normal routine checks on constituency project empowerment materials of which they found intact and ready for distribution.

Utazi, who is the new senate committee chairman on primary healthcare and communicable diseases, noted that he has carried out empowerment programmes to his constituents twice and was at the verge of holding the third one before it was shifted to hold after the 2019 polls to avoid being termed as political inducement for votes.

“I showed them materials for the empowerment, including 51 tricycles, 208 motorcycles, 212 grinding machines and five electricity transformers,” he said.