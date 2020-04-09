The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has set up an independent COVID-19 Funds Monitoring Team.

Spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, said the team will monitor the disbursement and use of the funds, donations and other receipts mobilised towards combating the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country.

“The Team will deploy appropriate strategy to prevent incidences of corruption that may have negative impact on the efforts of government to deal effectively with the pandemic.

“Its work will complement the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 with regard to transparency and accountability in the management of the funds,” she said.

She, however, salutes all those in the frontline of battling the outbreak and everyone facilitating the national effort behind the scene. Okoduwa reiterated the Commission’s earlier advisory to all actors in the management chain of the COVID-19 response to steer clear of all unethical and corrupt acts that could result in criminal investigation and consequences