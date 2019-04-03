James Ojo, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has closed down an illegal medical and nursing college in Nsukka, Enugu State.

Spokesperson of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said the illegal school, International College of Professions, operated from a decrepit and run-down storey building in Eha Alumona, an outskirt of Nsukka.

According to her, the proprietor runs the school as Faculty of Applied and Natural Sciences, with degree programmes in Basic and Advanced Auxiliary Nursing, Medicine and Surgery, as well as Public Relations and Mass Communication.

The Rector of the fake college, Dr. Nnamdi Obiukwu, told operatives of the commission that the school was affiliated to California University FCE, with accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Ministry of Education, Enugu State.

But, checks by officers of ICPC revealed that such accreditation did not exist, as the fake college was only given approval by the state ministry to run vocational programmes.

On staff strength, Obiukwu admitted that the school had just four staff on its payroll. One staff is the Registrar and doubles as lecturer, while there are two full-time lecturers and one part-time lecturer. None of the lecturers has the requisite qualifications.