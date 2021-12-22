(NAN)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has solicited the support of journalists in Katsina State in the fight against corruption.

Alhaji Mustafa Abubakar, Resident Anti-corruption Commissioner In Katsina State, made the call when he received the state executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Tuesday.

Abubakar said that ICPC and the NUJ shared a common role as watchdogs of the society and should execute this role as partners.

“We need to create awareness against graft acts and enlighten members of the public on the need to expose corrupt practices and all forms of malpractices,” he said.

He said that the ICPC Act, 2000, empowered the commission to receive reports on corrupt practices, make arrests, carry out investigations and prosecute suspects where necessary.

He noted that exposing corruption and corrupt practices was not the responsibility of the ICPC officials and sister agencies alone but a collective duty of every Nigerian.

Earlier, Mr Tukur Hassan, state NUJ Chairman said the visit to the new ICPC office was necessary in order to forge working partnership between journalists and the commission.

Hassan assured the ICPC leadership of support and cooperation to publicize its activities and enlighten members of the public on the role they could play in checking corruption and corrupt practices.

He urged the commission to leave its doors open to journalists who may wish to seek information or clarification on its activities or operations.