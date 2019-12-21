James Ojo, Abuja

Nine board members of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) have been summoned by a special panel of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC)

Sources at the commission said that the nine officials were invited as part of an investigation into corruption allegations at the agency.

Information available to the anti-graft agency showed that the affected directors, including the board chairman, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje violated the provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Nguroje and others were summoned via a letter dated December 16, 2019, and signed by the ICPC Acting Director of investigation, Hassan Mohammed,

They were told to appear in separate batches from Monday, December 23.

Other invited officials are Grace Gekpe, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Sunday Edet, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment who is to appear before the commission on Tuesday, December 24.

The commission urged the members to either come along with a lawyer, a staff of the legal aid or any individual of their choice.

Established in 2004, NIPC has recently been embroiled in an internal squabble between the board and its management.

The invite was also extended to Adebayo Odejimi, Folake Abdulrazaq, Ayinlowo Obiseasan, Eloho Samuel, Uwatt Bassey and Mustapha Suliaman.